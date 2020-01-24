CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Crown Point teen and her 7-month old baby.
The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Caneesha Ellis, a 16-year-old female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Also, missing is her 7-month-old son Kannon Ellis.
Kannon is 27 inches tall, 18 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snowsuit.
Kannon and Caneesha was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kannon and Caneesha Ellis, contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
Related Content
- Silver Alert issued for Crown Point teen and baby
- Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen, Clayton Johnson
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
- Indiana Silver Alert Declared
- Indiana Silver Alert canceled for baby; search continues
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- LOCATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man
- Silver Alert canceled issued for 14-year-old Winchester girl