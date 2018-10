Silver Alert canceled issued for 14-year-old Winchester girl

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WLFI) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for missing teenage Indiana girl.

Original story below

Indiana State Police issued the statewide alert for 14-year-old Rebekah Jane Perreira. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday in Winchester.

Perreira is 5 foot 3inches, 154 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and black sweater, a maroon tank top and black leggings.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.