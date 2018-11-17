Clear

Silver Alert declared for missing Vermillion County man

Late Friday night, the alert was issued for 22-year-old Corlin Alexander Yowell of Clinton.

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Vermillion County man.

Yowell is described as a 6-foot 6-inch male, weighing 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, November 5th.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his location, call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-492-3838 or 911.

