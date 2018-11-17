Silver Alert declared for missing Vermillion County man

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Vermillion County man.
Late Friday night, the alert was issued for 22-year-old Corlin Alexander Yowell of Clinton.
Yowell is described as a 6-foot 6-inch male, weighing 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on Monday, November 5th.
Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his location, call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-492-3838 or 911.
