Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana woman

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WTHI) – Police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in danger and require medical assistance.

48-year-old Dushawna L. Glover was last seen Saturday, May 16th at 6 o’clock in the morning. Glover is from Griffith, Indiana.

If you have any information on Dushawna L. Glover, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0008 or 911.