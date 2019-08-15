Clear

Silver Alert continues for missing Daviess County man after officials use a helicopter in their search

On Thursday, officials used a helicopter to help in the search for 72-year-old Daniel Grannan.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert continues in Daviess County.

On Thursday, officials used a helicopter to help in the search for 72-year-old Daniel Grannan.

The Daviess County Sheriff told News 10 that search did not turn up any results.

Grannan is from Washington, Indiana.

He was last seen on August 3 around 8:00 p.m.

Grannan is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds.

He has gray hair with brown eyes, a tattoo of a heart on is upper right arm, and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 812-254-1060 or call 911.

