Silver Alert continues for missing 15-year-old Clayton Johnson

State police told News 10 they've received tips Johnson could be in Greene County. They've followed up on those tips and still haven't been able to find him.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Silver Alert continues for a missing Terre Haute 15-year-old.

Last week, Indiana State Police issued the alert for Clayton Matthew Johnson.

Johnson was last seen on December 7 around 2:00 a.m.

State police told News 10 they've received tips Johnson could be in Greene County. They've followed up on those tips and still haven't been able to find him. 

He is described as a white male, 5'8", 145 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know where Johnson is, call 911 or your local police.

