Silver Alert cancelled: elderly man found safe

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An elderly Indiana man has been found safe after wandering away from his home Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, 86-year-old Billy Eugene Steele was found in Cloverdale just before 1:30 Saturday morning.

Steele suffers from dementia and was sick when he left his home, according to Sgt. Ames. A Silver Alert had been issued and has since been cancelled.