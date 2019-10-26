PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An elderly Indiana man has been found safe after wandering away from his home Friday night.
According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, 86-year-old Billy Eugene Steele was found in Cloverdale just before 1:30 Saturday morning.
Steele suffers from dementia and was sick when he left his home, according to Sgt. Ames. A Silver Alert had been issued and has since been cancelled.
Related Content
- Silver Alert cancelled: elderly man found safe
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly Avon man
- Hamilton County teen found safe; Silver Alert canceled
- Silver Alert cancelled for missing Linton man
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Mishawaka man
- Silver Alert canceled for Hammond, Indiana man
- Silver Alert cancelled for Miami County woman
- Silver Alert canceled for missing Elwood, Indiana man
- SILVER ALERT Cancelled for 63-year-old Indiana man
- UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Rockville man
Scroll for more content...