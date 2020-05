GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Gary Cobb.

He is 79 years old, five feet, ten inches tall, and 220 pounds. He was last seen in Solsberry, Indiana on Saturday in a black shirt and black jogging pants.

Cobb drives a 2000 Toyota Solara with a license plate 276ETV

Call the police if you have any information.