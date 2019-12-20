GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A silent auction in Greene County will help kids in need have access to food and clothing.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation raised $1,260 for the Shakamak Elementary School's Brown Bag Program.
The program provides take-home food for kids. Several bags of clothes, shoes, and jackets were also collected and donated.
The DNR Division of Reclamation has a field office in Jasonville.
Related Content
- Silent auction raises money for Greene County kids in need
- Silent auction works to raise money for 11-month-old's kidney transplant
- Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction
- Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer
- Money raised at charity game helps local kids
- Clothe a Child Auction raises thousands of dollars for local kids
- Greene County Election Results
- Business for Bagels event raises big money for Vigo County kids
- ISU holds public auction
- Clothe-a-Child auction raises $37,000 to help area children
Scroll for more content...