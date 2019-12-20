Silent auction raises money for Greene County kids in need

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A silent auction in Greene County will help kids in need have access to food and clothing.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation raised $1,260 for the Shakamak Elementary School's Brown Bag Program.

The program provides take-home food for kids. Several bags of clothes, shoes, and jackets were also collected and donated.

The DNR Division of Reclamation has a field office in Jasonville.