Clear

Know the warnings signs of hypothermia

Cold weather can get very dangerous if you are unprotected outside. Here are signs you need to watch out for.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 6:32 AM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Cold weather is likely over the next few days here in the Wabash Valley. If you are planning to be outside for a long period of time, here are the signs you need to watch out for to keep you healthy.

  • confusion
  • shivering
  • difficulty speaking
  • sleepiness
  • stiff muscles 

According to the C.D.C., an average of 1,300 people die from hypothermia each year.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Sandeep Dube, a cardiologist with Community Health Network, to see exactly what body temperature classifies as being hypothermic.

"Our body temperature is fixed at 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 37 degrees centigrade and that is the optimal temperature for all of our organs to work properly. So when it falls below 95, that's when hypothermia steps in."

If you are showing any of these symptoms, go indoors and into a heated area immediately. You should seek medical help right away if frostbite sets in.

To prevent hypothermia:

  • Make sure you have access to food, clothing, shelter, and sources of heat.
  • Wear warm clothing especially for infants and the elderly. 
  • Protect the ears, face, hands, and feet.
  • Limit the amount of time outside.

Treatment of hypothermia:

  • Get the person to a warm area immediately and take off any wet clothing.
  • Warm drinks can help increase the body's core temperature.
  • Keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket.
  • Those with severe hypothermia must be carefully warmed and their temperatures must be monitored closely.
  • If a person becomes unconscious, CPR should be performed until medical aid becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Robinson
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -8°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -12°
Paris
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -13°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -17°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
A cold Sunday on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW BLOOMFIELD

Image

THN MARTINSVILLE

Image

THS PLAINFIELD

Image

SULLIVAN EDGEWOOD

Image

LINTON GBB

Image

WASHINGTON GBB

Image

BLOOMFIELD GBB

Image

LOOGOOTEE GBB

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

TEEN DIRT BIKE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1144281

Reported Deaths: 21676
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4597408996
DuPage736021128
Will62303860
Lake57032889
Kane48937690
Winnebago27603406
Madison26763437
St. Clair24257437
McHenry23215252
Champaign16799108
Peoria16154247
Sangamon15517212
McLean14132146
Tazewell12896227
Rock Island12595278
Kankakee12023185
Kendall1055780
LaSalle10264203
Macon9239178
Vermilion8199107
DeKalb7958106
Adams7806109
Williamson6615115
Boone578273
Whiteside5675139
Clinton544985
Coles497788
Ogle485567
Knox4840119
Grundy478557
Jackson448860
Effingham442468
Henry422253
Macoupin421173
Marion4209108
Franklin404063
Livingston400569
Monroe390975
Randolph390274
Jefferson3836111
Stephenson381766
Woodford351857
Morgan342874
Montgomery332166
Logan325550
Lee324541
Christian318562
Bureau317473
Fayette303752
Perry295256
Fulton274444
Iroquois270858
Jersey240544
McDonough226839
Lawrence225023
Saline219543
Douglas217129
Union214831
Shelby207333
Crawford194421
Cass184822
Bond182921
Pike165348
Warren164543
Wayne162044
Clark161928
Hancock161327
Richland161337
Jo Daviess157022
Washington154621
White153823
Carroll152232
Edgar152236
Ford147643
Moultrie145421
Clay139839
Greene134330
Johnson132110
Wabash127812
Piatt126213
Mason124941
Mercer123131
De Witt121622
Massac119130
Cumberland114016
Jasper109017
Menard9936
Marshall79514
Hamilton75814
Schuyler6645
Pulaski6554
Brown6476
Stark51121
Edwards5078
Henderson4878
Calhoun4622
Scott4401
Alexander4268
Gallatin4183
Putnam3833
Hardin32710
Pope2713
Unassigned942091
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 637987

Reported Deaths: 11752
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion877791566
Lake47016812
Allen34317611
Hamilton30835362
St. Joseph28347486
Elkhart24880396
Vanderburgh20506351
Tippecanoe18969174
Johnson15841332
Porter15444248
Hendricks15219283
Madison11453291
Clark11424166
Vigo11211217
Monroe9894151
Delaware9563166
LaPorte9480189
Howard8791172
Kosciusko8307100
Hancock7155125
Warrick7137134
Bartholomew7008137
Floyd6860148
Wayne6411180
Grant6237151
Boone582384
Morgan5822119
Dubois5758100
Henry527582
Marshall526897
Dearborn516860
Cass511091
Noble491570
Jackson447759
Shelby443986
Lawrence4065107
Gibson392778
Clinton385950
Harrison378054
Montgomery366580
DeKalb365173
Knox348979
Miami343157
Whitley329834
Steuben325255
Wabash319468
Huntington317071
Ripley314756
Putnam313557
Adams313348
Jasper303641
White286151
Jefferson281361
Daviess281086
Decatur263388
Fayette261154
Greene252872
Posey251930
Wells243965
Scott238543
LaGrange237070
Clay231842
Randolph220368
Jennings207742
Spencer207428
Sullivan199037
Washington198724
Fountain193737
Starke181550
Owen178550
Jay175026
Fulton171738
Carroll169117
Orange168444
Perry167435
Rush160121
Franklin155735
Vermillion155139
Tipton141440
Parke135113
Pike124929
Blackford117827
Pulaski101940
Newton95929
Brown91437
Benton89811
Crawford86913
Martin78314
Switzerland7216
Warren71711
Union6529
Ohio51210
Unassigned0406