BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders, doctors, and many others are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
They're getting some recognition from a local business.
Clover Signs in Brazil has been placing signs that say "Heroes Work Here."
You can see them at places like the sheriff's office and the city hall.
The owner of Clover Signs says it is important to thank the superheroes working right now.
"I just don't think people realize the sacrifices that they make-that their families make-they are putting their families, Their children, everybody in jeopardy just to make sure we are safe," Owner Andy Allender said.
Exceptional Living in Brazil ordered the first signs and that order sparked Clover Signs to donate more.
Related Content
- Signs start popping up in Brazil to honor area 'superheroes'
- Brazil students honor first responders with breakfast
- Area library honored
- Leaf pickup to start Monday in Brazil
- Campaigns signs popping up, register to vote now
- Local group honors area volunteers
- Brazil expands economic district
- Brazil eyesore demolished
- Concert in Brazil honors young boy while helping community
- Brazil community honors local Pearl Harbor survivor with special ceremony