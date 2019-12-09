Signs of Hypothermia

With temperatures set to drop below freezing this week, we need a reminder of just how dangerous the cold can get.
Hypothermia can set in very quickly, so here are the signs to spot it before it’s too late.
The first one is confusion.
This is because of the cold affects all parts of your body, not just physical.
The next is a more obvious one, shivering.
This is one of the main ones that can confuse people because it can be so common.
Next, you will have difficulty speaking.
This is where a lot of the physical effects come in.
Then, you may start to feel sleepy.
Finally, you'll get stiff muscles.
You combine all these things, and your body temperature is likely to start lowering.
So what can you do?
In below-freezing temperatures, layer up.
Also wear a hat, because you lose a lot of heat from your head.
Finally, just be smart about it.
Try to limit your time outdoors.
Even temperatures that we will be seeing this week can cause hypothermia.
Make sure over these next few days, you're staying safe, and warm.
