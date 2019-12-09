Clear

Signs of Hypothermia

With extremely cold air coming to the valley this week, here's what you need to know about hypothermia.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

With temperatures set to drop below freezing this week, we need a reminder of just how dangerous the cold can get.
Hypothermia can set in very quickly, so here are the signs to spot it before it’s too late.

The first one is confusion.
This is because of the cold affects all parts of your body, not just physical.

The next is a more obvious one, shivering.
This is one of the main ones that can confuse people because it can be so common.

Next, you will have difficulty speaking.
This is where a lot of the physical effects come in.

Then, you may start to feel sleepy.
Finally, you'll get stiff muscles.
You combine all these things, and your body temperature is likely to start lowering.

So what can you do?
In below-freezing temperatures, layer up.
Also wear a hat, because you lose a lot of heat from your head.

Finally, just be smart about it.
Try to limit your time outdoors.
Even temperatures that we will be seeing this week can cause hypothermia.
Make sure over these next few days, you're staying safe, and warm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

Image

Think twice before you throw that wrapping paper in the recycle bin

Image

Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

Image

Duke Energy increases winter assistance funding - here's how you can get help

Image

Signs of Hypothermia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Fire hazards and the holidays

Image

34 boxes of toys collected during Friday's Toys for Tots drive

Image

Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans