Signature Healthcare residents receive a special treat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents at Signature Healthcare received a special treat on Friday.
The Crossroads Repertory Theatre performed its latest production.
It is called 'Ring of Fire.'
The musical features Johnny Cash.
It tells his incredible story.
Signature Healthcare leaders say residents often have limited mobility due to health issues,
That means not everyone can make it out to see shows.
You can see Ring of Fire on July 10, 13, and 14.
