Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Signature Healthcare inducts 4 into hall of fame

John Turner, Mary Beth Pennington, Phyllis Romine and David Handley are joining Signature Healthcare’s Hall of Fame.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Four people are joining Signature Healthcare’s Hall of Fame.

Recipients are awarded based on merit and commitment to service.

John Turner is the community recipient. Turner is awarded based on his personal accomplishments, public service and leadership. Facility leaders told News 10 he is an advocate for residents at the facility.

Mary Beth Pennington and Phyllis Romine are the staff recipients. The two are referred to as the “dynamic mother-daughter duo.” Both have worked at the facility for more than 10 years.

David Handley is the resident recipient. Handley is no longer at the facility; he was able to do rehabilitation and go back home. Facility leaders told News 10 he was very inspirational to the other residents during his stay.

You can find past recipients on display at the facility.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Clear and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'You're giving back to people, who gave to you,' Participants share their experience sleeping in ten

Image

Home damaged by overnight fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -7 High: 31

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Linton Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS-West Vigo basketball

Image

Rose-HUlman Basketball

Image

College students hit the lanes for Habitat for Humanity

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted