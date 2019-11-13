Signature Healthcare inducts 4 into hall of fame

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Four people are joining Signature Healthcare’s Hall of Fame.

Recipients are awarded based on merit and commitment to service.

John Turner is the community recipient. Turner is awarded based on his personal accomplishments, public service and leadership. Facility leaders told News 10 he is an advocate for residents at the facility.

Mary Beth Pennington and Phyllis Romine are the staff recipients. The two are referred to as the “dynamic mother-daughter duo.” Both have worked at the facility for more than 10 years.

David Handley is the resident recipient. Handley is no longer at the facility; he was able to do rehabilitation and go back home. Facility leaders told News 10 he was very inspirational to the other residents during his stay.

You can find past recipients on display at the facility.