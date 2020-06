TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Sunday is father's day and a local long-term care facility is making sure its residents are feeling the love!

Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute hosted a Father's Day and resident parade.

Residents were outside as their loved ones drove past.

They were waving, honking, and holding signs.

“With COVID, it's been really important to brighten the spirits of our residents. They've been not able to visit directly with their families.”