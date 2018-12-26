TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The landscape of the Honey Creek Mall is changing again as another store seems to have plans to pack up shop.
A sign at Dress Barn inside the mall says the store is closing on January 26th.
The sign directs customers to check out its website.
In the past couple of years, Macy's, Sears, and Carson's have also left the mall.
Other more local stores have since moved in.
We have reached out to Dress Barn company officials for a comment.
We will update you as soon as we hear back.
Related Content
- Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- New store opens in Honey Creek Mall
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall
- New store set to open on Tuesday in Honey Creek Mall
- Another anchor store at the Honey Creek Mall looks to be closing
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall
Scroll for more content...