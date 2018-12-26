Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The landscape of the Honey Creek Mall is changing again as another store seems to have plans to pack up shop.

A sign at Dress Barn inside the mall says the store is closing on January 26th.

The sign directs customers to check out its website.

In the past couple of years, Macy's, Sears, and Carson's have also left the mall.

Other more local stores have since moved in.

We have reached out to Dress Barn company officials for a comment.

We will update you as soon as we hear back.