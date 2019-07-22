Sign-ups underway for Clay County YMCA sports programs

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sign-ups are underway for programs at the Clay County YMCA, and there's something for all ages.

New this year is the Y's first adult coed soccer league.

Adults can also enjoy softball and basketball.

Kids can also get in on the fun, with soccer, volleyball, and basketball.

Y leaders say these recreational programs are a great time for everyone.

See information about the programs below.