CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can sign-up right now to take part in the Little Italy Festival 5-K.

The race is set for Saturday, September 4.

Everyone taking part in the race will meet in the South Vermillion High School parking lot.

The Clinton Breakfast Club is behind the 5-K. Proceeds from the 5-K.

Pre-registration is going on right now. There's a one-mile walk/run that starts at 8:10 am. The 5-K starts at 8:30.

Learn how to register here.

The Little Italy Festival takes place from September 3 through September 5.