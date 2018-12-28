Clear

Shutdown could block federal payments to farmers

The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

The USDA last week assured farmers that direct payments would keep going out during the first week of the shutdown.

But payments will soon be suspended for farmers who haven’t certified production, and they’d have to wait. Farm loans and disaster assistance would also be on hold.

USDA announced up to $12 billion in aid for farmers hit by tariffs earlier this year. The first checks went out in September.

There’s little chance of the shutdown ending soon. Trump and Congress are no closer to a deal over his demand for border wall funding, and both sides say the impasse could drag well into January.

Trending on AP News

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive