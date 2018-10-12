Clear

Showing your Sycamore spirit, homecoming week continues with Saturday morning parade

Homecoming celebrations continue on the campus of Indiana State University.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Homecoming celebrations continue on the campus of Indiana State University.

On Saturday, the 'Big Blue and White Homecoming Parade' takes place.

The parade starts at 9:00 a.m. at 9th and Cherry Streets in downtown Terre Haute.

It will run west on Wabash Avenue to 5th Street and then end at the intersection of 5th and Chestnut.

