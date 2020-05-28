Shower facilities open at Vigo County Parks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Shower house facilities are the latest set of amenities to open at Vigo County parks.

Bathrooms, basketball and tennis courts, and campgrounds recently opened. The beach at Fowler Park is also open. Rental facilities are also available for use at this time.

Staff with the parks department are cleaning facilities multiple times a day.

"So right now we're in the process of trying to keep all the restrooms and showers clean at least three times a day, doing touch-ups multiple times a day with the staff," said Brian Gilbert, assistant superintendent of Vigo County Parks.

The parks department has not yet opened all shower and bathroom facilities at full capacity. This is to allow staff time to clean the facilities often that are open. Playgrounds and drinking fountains remain closed.