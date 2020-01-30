Clear

Show the library some love with these new signs

The Vigo County Public Library is giving you a chance to show your support this Valentine's Day.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Visiting the library was the most common cultural activity in the U.S. In 2019. That's according to a recent Gallup poll.

You can now pick up a sign from the library to display in your yard or in front of your business.

It's all a part of a national campaign.

"It's kind of showing what we have to offer...reinvest in the library. It also makes us feel good seeing so many people throughout the community saying we support what you do you provide such a service to the community," Garrett Brown, from the Vigo County Public Library said.

After Valentines Day, the library wants you to save your signs. You can use them during National Library Week in April.

