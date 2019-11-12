Shoveling snow...in a unicorn costume

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A staff member at Signature Healthcare is making a little bit of fun out of the winter weather.
On Tuesday morning, Robin Heng shoveled snow outside of their building...in a unicorn costume.
Heng is the director of behavioral health.
She hopes the unicorn costume will bring a little bit of joy to residents on a cold day.
