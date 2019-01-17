Did you know that shoveling could cause a heart attack?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The colder weather may have more impact on your health than you realize.

When it's colder outside your heart rate goes up and your blood pressure then increases.

This can cause artery spasms which can then lead to heart attacks.

Cardiologist Matthew French stresses the importance of knowing what the cold can do to your body.

Common outdoor activities such a shoveling your driveway can be one of the ways you risk a potential heart attack.

Snow blowers are putting you at the same risk as shovels because you are still using the same amount of energy.

Those who have had heart surgery or heart problems are more at risk than others.

In fact, Dr. French says the number of emergency room visits increase with snowfall.

"Especially when the amounts are larger and it's heavier snow we see a tremendous uptick in chest pain admits, heart attacks to the emergency rooms," said French.

You should listen to your body if you are feeling any kind of chest pain or shortness of breath.

Make sure that you dress in warm layers during the winter season and always stay hydrated.