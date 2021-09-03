Man arrested after police said he fired a gun at an Indiana State University building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an early Friday morning shooting on the campus of Indiana State University.

Just before 4:00, Terre Haute police officers near 7th and Wabash heard several gunshots around 7th and Cherry Streets. While investigating, they said they heard several more shots near ISU's Federal Hall.

Police said they found the suspect, later identified as Yantre Edwards, trying to leave.

Police said Edwards was firing a gun in the parking lot, damaging a window on a campus building. No injuries were reported.

Edwards was arrested on charges of Criminal Recklessness, Possession of Marijuana, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated.