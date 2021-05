TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say several shots were fired during a early morning chase Friday.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m.

It ended at 13th and College where the suspects' car was stopped.

Police are not releasing details right now, but we've heard that at least one person is in custody while the search for at least one other continues.

As many as four suspects may have been involved.

News 10 continues working to bring you more information.