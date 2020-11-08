Shots fired during high-speed chase

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - Police say one woman is under arrest for taking them on a high-speed chase.

Police say 33-year-old Catrina Misner is behind bars.

Around 1 am THPD says they noticed Misner speeding.

She led them on a chase going North by Highway 63 and New Goshen road.

While Misner was trying to get away she almost backed into an officer and their K-9.

While doing so the K-9's front legs were struck by the car.

Three officers fired shots at the car before the car came to a complete stop.

Misner was arrested.

She wasn't hit by any of the bullets and no officers or the K-9 was seriously hurt.