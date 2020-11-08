Shots fired during high-speed chase

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - Police say one woman is under arrest for taking them on a high-speed chase.
Police say 33-year-old Catrina Misner is behind bars.
Around 1 am THPD says they noticed Misner speeding.
She led them on a chase going North by Highway 63 and New Goshen road.
While Misner was trying to get away she almost backed into an officer and their K-9.
While doing so the K-9's front legs were struck by the car.
Three officers fired shots at the car before the car came to a complete stop.
Misner was arrested.
She wasn't hit by any of the bullets and no officers or the K-9 was seriously hurt.