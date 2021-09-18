Three hurt after shots were fired outside of Show Me’s in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday evening, gunshots were fired outside of Show Me's Bar and Grill in Terre Haute.

This happened just after 9:00 PM.

Terre Haute Police Chief, Shawn Keen, tells News 10 that three people are wounded.

He says they were transported to local hospitals this evening. Their conditions are still unknown.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police say if anyone knows any information of this incident to contact the Terre Haute Police Department immediately. Their number is: (812) 238-1661.

We will continue to bring the latest information as it becomes available.