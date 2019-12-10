Clear

Short police chase leads to three Terre Haute schools going on lock-out

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday morning lock-out at three Terre Haute elementary schools.

The Vigo County School Corporation issued a lock-out at Meadows, Deming, and Franklin schools.

Now we know what led to those lock-outs.

In a release, the Terre Haute Police Department said officers tried to make a traffic stop near 17th and Sycamore Streets.

Police said the driver led them on a short chase, ending at 22nd and Cleveland. The driver allegedly ran from the car on foot.

Police were able to use a K9 to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital for injuries he received from the K9.

Police said they will release the suspect's name once he is released from the hospital and booked into jail.

