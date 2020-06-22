Shopping for a new bicycle? You might have a hard time finding one - here's why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The warm weather means you're probably wanting to get outside more - maybe even on a bike.

One local shop owner says there may be some delays when it comes to buying one or getting it fixed.

Jim Mauriello is the owner of Crossroads Cyclery. He says many of the factories that build bikes were shut down. When they reopened, the demand was so high for bikes and repairs, it is now a game of catch up.

He told us before new bikes come in...they've already been sold.

"Traffic in and out of the door, phone calls have increased incrementally. Lots of long hours for us. I mean, I'm here well past midnight trying to get bikes caught up," Mauriello said.

He went on to say depending on the repair job, it could take a few weeks to get bikes back to people.