Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several unsuspecting shoppers got a pleasant surprise Friday. They were on the receiving end of random acts of kindness.

Wabash Valley groups, CASA and the Garrett Sands Kindness Project, joined forces to spread a little cheer. Group members set up in Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. They offered shopper's free coffee, donuts and even paid for groceries.

Shopper Ajanie Simmons says, "Really good 'cause people don't do that, you know so it was really good."

CASA and the Kindness Project surprised shoppers for twelve hours.

Jayna Sullivan, Garrett Sands’ mother, says, "I've seen a lot of tears. I've received a lot of hugs."

Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman says, "It doesn't take a lot. A smile, a kind word, just showing someone you care and that can just be the whole change to a person's cloudy day."

Shoppers were also able to learn more about CASA and the Kindness Project.