Shoppers in Terre Haute to see changes as COVID-19 still causes concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting Monday, masks are required for all customers who plan on shopping at some of Terre Haute's major retail stores.

This list includes Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Kohl's, and Meijer.

These measures go beyond the U.S. federal mandates on COVID-19 safety.

Right now... there's no federal mandate to wear a mask. However, the CDC says everyone should have a face covering while in public.

This new initative includes children, they must also wear masks.

News 10 reached out to Jolene McFarling, a local mother, on the issue. She says it's important we keep children protected during these uncertain times.

"The best thing to do with small kids is to leave them at home if you can with coronavirus and everything going on and you know how we spread germs and it's not only to keep them safe it's to keep others safe cause if they're sick you're not spreading germs," said McFarling.

Kroger locations will also add this requirement on Wednesday.