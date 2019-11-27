Shoppers fill the stores for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On top of traveling, a lot of people are also finishing-up their last-minute grocery shopping.

Customers filled the aisles of local grocery stores shopping for last-minute ingredients.

We caught up with a customer at Baesler's who told us what he's bringing for his Thanksgiving dinner.

"Of course we waited until the last day. Apparently everybody else did too. To get the items we're supposed to bring to Thanksgiving...so we swung by to get the vegetable tray and the fruit tray...which that's our responsibility. Thankfully we're not cooking anything," Ron Hodge told us.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average price for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is just under $50.