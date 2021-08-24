Shoplifting call lands woman behind bars for dealing meth and battery on an officer

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A shoplifting call in Washington, Indiana, landed a woman behind bars on multiple charges.

It happened on Monday when police received a call about two shoplifters in the town's Walmart.

While investigating, police said they learned that Kendra O'Brien of Camri, Illinois, gave officers a false name. Police said they found 101 grams of Crystal Meth.

She also had a warrant out of White County, Illinois.

Police said she resisted arrest.

She was charged with two counts of dealing meth, obstruction of justice, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, and criminal conversion.