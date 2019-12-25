Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting in Terre Haute.
Wednesday morning, officers were called to the Wyndham subdivision along State Road 46 on the east side.
The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 one male victim was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspects are in custody and there is no public safety risk.
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as information is released.
