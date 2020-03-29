Shooting investigation underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about an early morning shooting in Terre Haute.
Police said it happened around 1 o'clock Sunday morning.
That's in the area of 9th Street and Spruce Street.
An alert from Indiana State University said a student was walking in the area when they claim someone shot at them.
News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department.
We're told a male reported he was shot at, but the suspect left the area before police arrived.
No injuries were reported, and the case is still under investigation.
