Shooting investigation underway in Brazil

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning more about a shooting in Clay County.
It happened near State Road 340 in Brazil.
News 10 has confirmed with Deputy Chief Josh Clarke that a person was shot in a home here Sunday evening.
He said a person was hurt, but did not share any more details about that person's condition.
340 in this area is closed off to traffic right now.
City, county and Indiana State Police are working this case together.
This is a developing story.
We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
