Shooting clay for a good cause

Hundreds of people raised money with a bang in Terre Haute on Friday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

It was the 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot.

It's a fundraiser through the Union Health Foundation.

Leaders say the event is similar to golf.

Teams go to different stations and shoot sporting clays for points.

The money raised supports different initiatives at Union Health like the NICU and cancer care.

Through the event, organizers say they've raised more than $210,000.

Friday's shoot included 33 teams and nearly 200 shooters.

