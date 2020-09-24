Shoes surrounding courthouse in honor of lives lost to suicide, local memorial to bring awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local non-profit is doing what they can to bring awareness to suicide.

Thursday, a memorial will be held and during it, you'll find pairs of shoes lined up at the Vigo County Courthouse.

The many shoes resemble the many lives lost to the disease.

News 10 spoke with Jessica Brown, the director of development for the Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.

She tells us the memorial is one step towards preventing suicide.

"Suicide does not discriminate, and we just want to help Terre Haute understand that so we can all work together in suicide prevention," said Brown.

According to Brown, roughly 132 people die from suicide in a day.

It's also the second leading cause of death in the United States, which is why MHAWCI is bringing this visual representation to the courthouse steps.

During the event, you'll also see painted rocks surrounding the shoes with positive messages painted on them.

Here's what you should know about the event:

Kicks off at 6 p.m. outside of the Vigo County Courthouse.

Shoes donated from survivors, victims, and those supporting the need for awareness.

A survivor will share her story.

All shoes will be donated to a local charity after the memorial.

"Together we believe suicide is preventable, it can be stopped in our community."