Shoes Bus receives big donation from Academy Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More needy children in Vigo County will have new shoes and socks this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors donated a gift card for $750 to The Terre Haute Women's Club Shoe Bus on Friday.

It is money that will be used to buy brand new shoes and socks for kids in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Academy Sports has partnered with the shoe bus for the last three years.