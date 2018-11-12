Clear

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

More than ten thousand children around the world will have a present to open this holiday season thanks to the generosity of people in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than ten thousand children around the world will have a present to open this holiday season thanks to the generosity of people in the Wabash Valley.

Work is underway for Operation Christmas Child Collection Week.

Wabash Valley Collection Locations and Times

 

Terre Haute First Baptist Church -- 4701 E Poplar Drive

Tue, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

 

Christway -- 2901 S 7th Street

Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

 

Oregon Baptist Church -- 11200 S Carlisle Street

Tue, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

 

Union United Methodist Church -- 780 E County Road 600 N

Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

 

Rockville Christian Church -- 292 W US Highway 36

Tue, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

 

Marshall Baptist Church -- 1608 Illinois Highway

Tue, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Volunteers will be at various Wabash Valley locations to accept and count shoeboxes.

Any shoebox will do and they are filled with personal care items, school supplies and small toys. No fluids are accepted. The boxes will be sent to children in crisis areas all over the world.

Joyce Swoveland is a member of Seelyville United Methodist Church. She dropped off forty-three boxes she and other members of her church put together.

Swoveland says, "We do a lot of mission work at our church and it’s important, we think, to reach out to people outside our community and help others."

Some churches work year round to collect items and then host packing parties to get the shoeboxes ready for kids.

First Baptist Church of North Terre Haute member Fran Campbell says, "It’s going to go to a child that probably won't ever receive a present and this will be their only Christmas present that they perhaps have ever received in their life and it's just a great way to show God's love to a child."

Operation Christmas Child is organized by Samaritan’s Purse. It is a nondenominational Christian organization serving victims of war, disease and natural disasters worldwide.

Volunteers say more than eleven million kids will get boxes this year and more than ten thousand of those will be thanks to Wabash Valley donations.

Swoveland says, "All you'd have to do is watch one of the videos and see the children receive one of their boxes and the smile on their faces and the joy when they open it up and have things that we take for granted."

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming