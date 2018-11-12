Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than ten thousand children around the world will have a present to open this holiday season thanks to the generosity of people in the Wabash Valley.

Work is underway for Operation Christmas Child Collection Week.

Wabash Valley Collection Locations and Times Terre Haute First Baptist Church -- 4701 E Poplar Drive Tue, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Thu, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fri, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Christway -- 2901 S 7th Street Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sun, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Oregon Baptist Church -- 11200 S Carlisle Street Tue, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Thu, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fri, Nov. 16: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Sun, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Union United Methodist Church -- 780 E County Road 600 N Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Fri, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sun, Nov. 18: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Rockville Christian Church -- 292 W US Highway 36 Tue, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Tue, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sun, Nov. 18: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Marshall Baptist Church -- 1608 Illinois Highway Tue, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wed, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thu, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Fri, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sat, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Volunteers will be at various Wabash Valley locations to accept and count shoeboxes.

Any shoebox will do and they are filled with personal care items, school supplies and small toys. No fluids are accepted. The boxes will be sent to children in crisis areas all over the world.

Joyce Swoveland is a member of Seelyville United Methodist Church. She dropped off forty-three boxes she and other members of her church put together.

Swoveland says, "We do a lot of mission work at our church and it’s important, we think, to reach out to people outside our community and help others."

Some churches work year round to collect items and then host packing parties to get the shoeboxes ready for kids.

First Baptist Church of North Terre Haute member Fran Campbell says, "It’s going to go to a child that probably won't ever receive a present and this will be their only Christmas present that they perhaps have ever received in their life and it's just a great way to show God's love to a child."

Operation Christmas Child is organized by Samaritan’s Purse. It is a nondenominational Christian organization serving victims of war, disease and natural disasters worldwide.

Volunteers say more than eleven million kids will get boxes this year and more than ten thousand of those will be thanks to Wabash Valley donations.

Swoveland says, "All you'd have to do is watch one of the videos and see the children receive one of their boxes and the smile on their faces and the joy when they open it up and have things that we take for granted."