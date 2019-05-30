Shoals woman accused of causing a head-on collision while on several drugs, injuring four...including her own children

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested after a head-on crash injured four people in Martin County.

It happened around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon on State Road 450, near Hickory Ridge Church.

According to police, 34-year-old Valerie McCarthy of Shoals was driving south on 450 when she crossed the center line, hitting a vehicle being driven by 48-year-old Kevin Scott Hert, Sr., also of Shoals.

Three passengers in Hert's vehicle were hurt, including two children.

McCarthy had two children in her car, with one of them suffering a neck injury.

Police tested McCarthy for drugs and alcohol and said she tested positive for PCP, Methamphetamine, Opiates, Amphetamines, Benzodiazepines, and Oxycodone.

McCarthy is facing several charges.

1) OWI; CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

2) OWI; ENDANGERMENT X7 - CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

3) OWI; PRIOR - LEVEL 6 FELONY

4) OWI; MINOR PASSENGER X2 - LEVEL 6 FELONY

5) OWI; SERIOUS BODILY INJURY X4; WITH A PRIOR CONVICTION - LEVEL 5 FELONY X4

6) NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT - LEVEL 6 FELONY

7) NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT - LEVEL 5 FELONY

8) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; PCP - SCHEDULE 1 - CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

9) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE - LEVEL 6 FELONY

10) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; OPIATES - SCHEDULE 1 - CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

11) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: AMPHETAMINES - SCHEDULE 2 - CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

12) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; BENZODIAZEPINES - SCHEDULE 4 - CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

13) POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC DRUG; OXYCODONE - LEVEL 6 FELONY