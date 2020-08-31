Shoals High School switches to A/B schedule to increase social distancing

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - This school year began relatively well for Shoals Community School Corporation. However, as the number of sick students began to rise a change was needed.

That change is happening at the high school. And that change is happening because of space.

Superintendent Candace Roush explains, "We have a 3% absenteeism due to illness. Which is nowhere near the 20%. But we are finding that it is hard to keep the kiddos six feet apart in a classroom. And so if one were to become sick we would then have to quarantine everyone that sits around them."

Classrooms are smaller at the high school. That's compared to the elementary and middle schools.

The biggest class is 27 students. Even then it's hard to keep everyone six feet apart. That's led to an a/b schedule.

Roush says, "It's still easier for us if we divided them up and had group a and group b and only had half the class there at once."

Group A will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, group B on Thursday and Friday.

The high school already uses Google in the classroom. Making it easier to remote learn.

Roush explains, "Some teachers want to do live classrooms and then some of them they prefer to prerecord it and then post the video for the class. We give them the option."

The district hopes to get wifi hotspots for students who don't have internet. Until then flash drives are being used to help out.

It may not be perfect, but school leaders say they're making sure kids get the education they need.

Roush says, "I feel like we are reinventing the wheel every day. Once we get something figured out we're constantly learning something new. The learning curve is changing."