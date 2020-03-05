Clear

Shoals elementary sets up new vending machine to help promote literacy

The book vending machine is used as part of the Rock Solid program that promotes good behavior.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Shoals librarian Julia Sanders was scrolling Facebook one day when she was tagged in a post. That post was about a book vending machine. She immediately knew the school had to have one.

Sanders says, "Went to our elementary principal and she says 'well, I have, we have some money but I'm not sure we can fund the whole thing. Go talk to dr. Roush.'"

Sanders believed she was fighting an uphill battle. But she was surprised to hear what superintendent Candace Roush had to say.

Sander says, "She said I'm not going to give you half the money, we have all the money. So I walked out of her office very happy and in tears that day. Happy tears of course."

Roush says "To be able to get more books in the hands of kids to get them reading and excited about books that's just one of our top priorities and makes us happy to see kids so excited about reading."

Once purchased the machine was snuck in under the cover of darkness. Students got the surprise the next day.

The Rock Solid program at Shoals teaches kids lessons in kindness and perseverance. When a staff member sees a student exercising what they've learned they get a free book.

Principal Shannon Wagoner says "You may be a student who may not be strong academically. But you have that opportunity, maybe you're kind and responsible, you have that opportunity to shine in that moment."

Books are provided through an anonymous donor. Giving students a chance to be better people while getting a good book to read.

Sanders says, "It's almost surreal. But the kids make it worthwhile."

