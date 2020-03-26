SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - City leaders in shoals want people to know they are there to help!
People passing by the town hall will see words of encouragement on the windows.
Town treasurer Sierra Rutledge thought of this. The town marshall and utility workers helped make her idea a reality.
Town councilman Cary Albright says they want to make sure everyone knows the community is looking up.
Albright says, "Well it's important to us so that we show a united front for the community. That we are in this together and we will get through this together. And things will be ok."
Related Content
- Shoals city leaders paint words of encouragement on their town hall
- Paint the Town Pink Carnation Sale
- Grant helps local town host movies on city hall lawn
- Winter Weather Words
- Paintings for a Playground
- Congressional candidate hosts town hall forum in Terre Haute
- Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall
- Town leaders issue emergency evacuation near collapsing Sullivan building
- Help 'Paint the town Pink' this Friday during annual carnation sale
- With 17,000 pink carnations sold, Paint the Town Pink called a success
Scroll for more content...