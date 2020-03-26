Shoals city leaders paint words of encouragement on their town hall

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - City leaders in shoals want people to know they are there to help!

People passing by the town hall will see words of encouragement on the windows.

Town treasurer Sierra Rutledge thought of this. The town marshall and utility workers helped make her idea a reality.

Town councilman Cary Albright says they want to make sure everyone knows the community is looking up.

Albright says, "Well it's important to us so that we show a united front for the community. That we are in this together and we will get through this together. And things will be ok."