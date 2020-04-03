Clear

Shoals Community School's make plans for rest of the school year

E-Learning days will occur every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday until the end of the school year.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - This was the first week for e-learning at Shoals Community School Corporation. Here's what students can expect for the rest of the year.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays are for teacher preparation days.

Teachers have been taking time to reach out to students and their families. They're making sure students are able to access their e-learning but also making sure they have food arrangements.

Shoals superintendent Candace Roush says they are also getting a lot of help from the community.

Roush says, "It's been wonderful. We have some local churches that are helping with the backpack lessons program. And so we're getting those to the kids that need it, to their hands. And then we also have local businesses that have reached out, our bus drivers are helping deliver food. It's really seeing a teamwork of a community coming together and say what can we do? How can we help?"

If you're a parent and need to speak with a teacher, school officials say to reach out to the school or e-mail that teacher directly.

