Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - School halls are empty in shoals. But classrooms are beginning to bustle with activity. Teachers getting ready to put last school year completely in the rearview mirror.

Shoals teacher Raysha Wininger explains, "It was insane. It was wild. It was crazy. But we were here. We got to come to school and be in person all day every day. I couldn't have asked for more than that."

As teachers begin setting up classrooms they're setting up desks a little closer than last year. Desks are 3 feet apart, instead of 6 feet.

Shoals Community superintendent Candace Roush explains, "We've had an increase in enrollment. So we're having to put more desks in classrooms this year. So we're going to go with the three feet apart. Then again if cases start rising we may have to go back to a modified schedule."

That modified schedule had half of a class attend in person one day and the other half the next. Shoals is allowing kids to wear masks, but right now they're not required.

Roush says, "If we start to monitor our cases and they start to rise then we'll probably go back to really recommending them pushing hard the masks."

Right now things are looking good in Martin County. But school leaders plan to keep their eyes on a tighter focus.

Roush explains, "When making school decisions we try to look at our school cases."

But right now, it looks like teachers and students will have a fairly normal return to the classroom.

Wininger says, "When we got the all-clear we all started swarming in to get in here. To get everything straightened up. Get it back to normal."