Shirts to honor Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local business is doing its part in honoring fallen Detective Greg Ferency.

Embroidery Express in Terre Haute is donating 200 T-shirts to the Terre Haute Police Department.

For the public, the business is also selling shirts online.

The shirts are $20.

The owner of Embroidery Express, Mary Duncan, tells News 10 they are glad to honor Detective Ferency and the THPD family.

"We just want to give back to the community. The police and Sheriffs come in here and get their garments from us, hats, shirts, and sweatshirts. So, we just thought it would be something nice we could do for them," Duncan said.

Embroidery Express tells News 10 shirts can also be purchased at the business.

All proceeds from the shirts will go to the Memorial Fund.