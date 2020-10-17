Sherry's Maple Shack in Parke County doing great amid the cancelation of the Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - This weekend was supposed to be the last weekend of the Covered Bridge Festival.

It was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. That forced many Parke County vendors to shut down or make other arrangements.

Sherry's Maple Shack, however, is thriving. Sherry Crowder has been a staple of the Covered Bridge Festival for 38-years. This year has brought its challenges but the Maple Shack stayed open.

Crowder, says many were glad to get out and see a familiar face still selling delicious treats.

"Yeah, people were excited. People were excited to be out. And they always thanked me for being open. I actually just had a couple of women jump out of their cars and dance! Because they were so glad I was here."

Crowder has made a few modifications to her shack this year. That includes wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and removing tables.