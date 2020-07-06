Clear

Vigo County jail officer briefly suspended after an incident involving a gun in jail parking lot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A Vigo County jail officer deputy is now working again after a brief suspension. The suspension happened after an incident involving a gun. The incident took place on June 16. 

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is now responding to safety concerns revolving around the incident. 

Sheriff Plasse says some officers were "Horse playing" after their night shift ended. The officers were playing games of tag with flashlights. They were also having races with one another in the parking lot. 

Two officers raced one another. In order to be safe while running the officer who was suspended placed her gun in another officer's holster. After the race ended words were exchanged in a joking matter to one another.

After the exchange, the officer grabbed her gun back and pointed it at another. She did not make any threatening remarks or had anything else to say. She walked away afterward. 

Plasse says they investigated the next day. They suspended the officer for five days. 

Plasse says this is an incident in which the sheriff's office will not tolerate. He says guns are not toy's and you cannot treat them as if they are. They should only be used when needed during the officers' shift. 

When you are not using the weapon it should always be stored away and locked somewhere safe. 

